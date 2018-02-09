New Dublin dates announced for postponed Erasure concerts

Three postponed Dublin concerts by Erasure will now take place in March.

The veteran synth-pop duo - best known for hits such as A Little Respect and Chains of Love - had been due to perform three sold-out dates at the Olympic theatre at the end of January.

The first gig was postponed only hours before doors were due to open, as singer Andy Bell was suffering from a throat infection.

The two other planned gigs were postponed the following day, as Bell was advised to "rest his voice for a little longer".

Promoter MCD says:

Tickets purchased for 29th January are valid for 13th March 2018

Tickets purchased for 30th January are valid for 14th March 2018

Tickets purchased for 31st January are valid for 15th March 2018

In a statement, Erasure said: "Thank you so much for your patience while we got this all sorted out, it proved a much more challenging exercise than anyone expected.

"We are delighted to get this second chance to play to you as part of this year's tour, and we hope to see as many of you as possible at the rescheduled shows."

Refunds will be available for ticketholders who cannot make the new dates.