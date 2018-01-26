New €1.8m Irish tourism push hopes to attract more British visitors

The Government has announced a new €1.8m initiative, specially designed to boost tourist numbers from Britain.

Minister of State Brendan Griffin joined Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland to launch the programme.

A €1.35m marketing campaign in Britain will be complemented by a Fáilte Ireland €500,000 programme to support businesses along the Wild Atlantic Way to position themselves to benefit from the campaign.

The 'Wonders of the Wild Atlantic Way' campaign will be rolled out by Tourism Ireland in Britain in two phases: one will happen in February and March and the other phase in September and October.

Tourism Ireland says it aims to get British holidaymakers to visit the Wild Atlantic Way during the off-season months.

It will highlight ease of direct access from six British cities to Cork, Kerry, Shannon, Knock, Donegal and City of Derry airports.

Minister Brendan Griffin said: "Whilst the performance of the tourism sector in 2017 was exceptionally good, the one negative aspect was the decline in the number of overseas visitors to Ireland from Britain.

"It is therefore very encouraging to see marketing initiatives such as this being launched by Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland."

10 million potential holidaymakers

In terms of inbound visitor numbers, Britain is Ireland's largest tourism market.

It accounted for almost half (47%) of all overseas visitors and almost one-third (28%) of overseas tourism revenue in 2016.

In 2017, Ireland saw around 4.7 million visitors from Great Britain.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, added: "As our nearest neighbour and one of our top markets for overseas tourism, Britain remains a priority for Tourism Ireland.

"This new 'Wonders of the Wild Atlantic Way' campaign will highlight all the great things to see and do the length of the Wild Atlantic Way and will encourage British holidaymakers to come and visit outside of the peak travel season."

The campaign will reach at least 10 million potential holidaymakers around Britain.

This weill be done through outdoor ads in key roadside and city centre locations, as well as in train and bus stations.

It will also be advertised with key airline partners - Ryanair, Aer Lingus and Flybe.