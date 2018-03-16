PICTURES: Nearly 300 global sites going green this St Patrick's Day

Tourism Ireland says around 290 iconic landmarks around the world will be illuminated in green over the weekend.

It is part of the 2018 Global Greening in 48 countries to celebrate the island of Ireland and St Patrick.

From Rome to Rio and London to Las Vegas, a host of buildings and sites around the world are turning a shade of green.

Keep Memory Alive event centre in Las Vegas | Image: Tourism Ireland

Among new sites taking part are the Luxur Obélisque at the centre of the Place de la Concorde in Paris, the Mario M Cuomo Bridge in New York, Tower 42 (the third-tallest skyscraper in London city), a giant Blue Whale skeleton in the Natural History Museum in London, the Nimb Hotel in Copenhagen, the San Mamés stadium in Bilbao, The Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas and the Lille Gate in Ypres in Belgium.

Zhongyuan Tower in China | Image: Tourism Ireland

They are joined by some 'old favourites' - including the Sydney Opera House, the London Eye, the Colosseum, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Great Wall of China, Niagara Falls, the TV Tower in Tbilisi, Navy Pier in Chicago and the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro.

Tourism Ireland says its initiative has gone from strength to strength.

Cibeles Fountain in Madrid | Image: Tourism Ireland

At its inception in 2010, just the Sydney Opera House and the Sky Tower in Auckland went green.

The Cathedral of Brasilia in Brazil | Image: Tourism Ireland

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: "This is the ninth year of Tourism Ireland's Global Greening initiative and it's bigger and better than ever this year, with some wonderful new additions like the Luxur Obélisque in Paris, the San Mamés stadium in Bilbao, Tower 42 in London and the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in New York.

The 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign in Las Vegas | Image: Tourism Ireland

"St Patrick's Day traditionally marks the real start of the tourism season for us - our aim is to bring a smile to the faces of people around the world and to convey the message that Ireland offers the warmest of welcomes and great fun, as well as wonderful scenery and heritage."

Fill list of Tourism Ireland's 2018 Global Greening

First time 'greenings' are marked with an *

Great Britain

" Blue Whale skeleton in the Natural History Museum, London *

" Tower 42, London *

" London Eye

" Heron Tower, London

" Nelson's Column, London

" Selfridges, London

" Selfridges, Birmingham

" Trafalgar Square fountains, London *

" National Football Museum, Manchester *

" Gateshead Millennium Bridge, Newcastle upon Tyne

" Emirates Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth *

" SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

" SSE Hydro, Glasgow

North America

United States

" Empire State Building, New York

" Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (Tappan Zee Bridge), New York *

" One World Trade Center, New York

" Aisling Irish Community Center, New York

" Wells Fargo building, Albuquerque

" 360 Residential Condominiums tower, Austin

" City Hall, Cedar Park

" Chicago Board of Trade building

" Civic Opera House, Chicago

" Irish American Heritage Center, Chicago

" John Hancock Center, Chicago

" Novak Construction, Chicago

" Navy Pier, Chicago

" One Prudential Plaza, Chicago

" Soldier Field, Chicago

" State Street, Chicago

" Wrigley Building, Chicago

" Harbor Bridge, Corpus Christi *

" Omni Dallas Hotel, Dallas

" Reunion Tower, Dallas

" City Hall, Denver

" City Hall, Houston

" 'Welcome' sign, Las Vegas

" High Roller at The LINQ, Las Vegas

" Keep Memory Alive Event Center (KMAEC), Las Vegas

" MEET, Las Vegas *

" ONE Summerlin, Las Vegas *

" Silverton Casino, Las Vegas

" The Palazzo, Las Vegas *

" The Venetian, Las Vegas *

" Mercato della Pescheria (restaurant) at The Venetian, Las Vegas *

" Junction Bridge pedestrian walkway and Main Street bridge, Little Rock

" Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans *

" City Hall, San Francisco

" Coit Tower, San Francisco

Canada

" Niagara Falls (on both the Canadian and US sides)

" Casa Loma, Toronto

" City Hall, Toronto

" The Distillery District, Toronto

" Calgary Tower, Calgary

" Chimo the polar bear, Cochrane *

" Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat *

" Cochrane sign *

" Canadian Museum of Nature, Ottawa

" Cabot Tower on Signal Hill, St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

" The Big Nickel, Sudbury

" The Wawa Goose *

Mainland Europe

Austria

" Burgtheater, Vienna

" Bridges on the Danube Canal, Vienna

" Wiener Riesenrad (ferris wheel), Vienna

" Bergiselschanze (ski jump), Innsbruck

Belgium

" Grand Place, Brussels

" Manneken Pis statue, Brussels ("dressed" in Irish costume)

" Burg, Bruges

" Town Hall, Dinant *

" Celtic Cross, Fontenoy

" Belfry, Mons

" Lille Gate, Ypres *

Croatia

" 'Lighting Giants', Pula

" Trsat Castle, Rijeka

" Hotel Esplanade, Zagreb *

" Museum of Contemporary Arts, Zagreb *

" Kula Lotrš?ak, Zagreb *

" New fountains, Zagreb

Cyprus

" Municipal Town Hall, Nicosia

Denmark

" Nimb Hotel, Copenhagen *

" Radisson Collection Royal Hotel, Copenhagen

Estonia

" Vabaduse Väljak (Freedom Square), Tallinn *

Finland

" Lapland Hotels SnowVillage, Kittilä *

" Oulu Theatre and Harbour ice rink *

" Lighthouse on the frozen Lake Näsijärvi, Tampere *

" Näsinneula (observation tower), Tampere

" Tammerkoski Rapids, Tampere *

France

" Luxur Obélisque, Place de la Concorde, Paris *

" Beaugrenelle (shopping centre), Paris *

" BHV Marais (Bazar de l'Hôtel de Ville - department store), Paris

" Centre Culturel Irlandais, Paris

" Château de la Muette (headquarters of the OECD), Paris

" Drugstore Publicis, Paris

" Galeries Lafayette, Paris

" Irish Embassy, Paris

" Sleeping Beauty castle at Disneyland® Paris

" University of Angers - ESTHUA, Angers *

" Bordeaux Métropole Arena, Bordeaux *

" Hôtel de Ville, Cannes

" La Croisette, Cannes

" Château et tour de la Castre, Cannes

" Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, Cannes

" Tapis rouge lumineux (red carpet), Cannes

" Collège Anatole France, Châteaudun *

" Hôtel de Ville, Athis Mons

" Hôtel de Ville, Grandvilliers

" Hôtel de Ville, Mellac

" Hôtel de Ville, Royan *

" Hôtel de Ville, Saint-Mandé

" Palais de l'Europe (seat of the Council of Europe), Strasbourg *

" Pont Neuf, Toulouse *

Georgia

" TV Tower, Tbilisi

Germany

" Funkturm Berlin

" Reichsburg Cochem

" Lighthouse building, Düsseldorf

" Altes Rathaus, Gescher

" McKiernan's Irish Café, Gescher

" 'Fridolin' the carp statue, Höchstadt an der Aisch

" Rathaus (Town Hall), Limburg

" Allianz Arena, Munich

" BMW Welt, Munich

" Olympic Tower, Munich

" Offene Kirche St. Klara, Nürnberg

" Heidecksburg Castle, Rudolstadt

" Königsbau, Stuttgart *

" Neumünster church, Würzburg

" Rathaus (Town Hall), Würzburg

Hungary

" Müpa Budapest

Italy

" Irish Embassy, Rome *

" Colosseum, Rome

" Leaning Tower of Pisa

" Campanile della Basilca di San Nicolò, Lecco *

" Piazza Mercurio, Massa

" Il Pozzo di San Patrizio (St Patrick's Well), Orvieto

" Torre del Moro, Orvieto *

Latvia

" Riga Town Hall

Luxembourg

" Hôtel de Ville, Luxembourg city

The Netherlands

" A'DAM Toren, Amsterdam

" De Mirandabad, Amsterdam *

" SkyLounge Amsterdam *

" Splendor Amsterdam

" Uilenburgersjoel Amsterdam *

" DOT, Groningen *

" Euromast, Rotterdam *

" SkyView Scheveningen Pier, The Hague

" Windmill, Weert

Poland

• Palace of Culture and Science, Warsaw

• Hotel President, Bielsko-Biala

• Kosciuszki Street Bridge, Gdańsk

• Uczniowska Street Bridge, Gdańsk

• City Hall, Kalisz *

• Spodek (arena), Katowice

• Galeria Echo (shopping centre), Kielce

• Kołobrzeg Pier, Kołobrzeg *

• Father Bernatek (Kladka Bernatka) footbridge, Kraków

• Lipska Street flyover, Kraków

• Tauron Arena, Kraków

• OFF Piotrkowska (shopping mall), Łódź *

• Centre for the Meetings of Cultures, Lublin *

• Latin School, Malbork *

• Malbork Castle Museum (west wing), Malbork *

• Museum of the City of Malbork *

• Archaeological Museum, Poznań *

• Bishop Jordan Bridge, Poznań *

• City Hall, Poznań

• Grand Theatre, Poznań *

• MTP Spire, Poznań *

• Raczyński Library, Poznań

• Brama Przemyska Bridge, Przemyśl *

• Casimir Castle, Przemyśl *

• City Hall, Przemyśl *

• City Hall, Rzeszów

• City Hall, Toruń *

• Browar Bojańczyków Cultural Centre, Wloclawek

• Bank Zachodni WBK headquarters, Wroclaw

• Centennial Hall, Wroclaw

• Grunwaldzki Bridge, Wroclaw

• National Museum, Wroclaw *

• Opera House, Wroclaw *

• Stadion Wroclaw

• University Bridge, Wroclaw

• University of Wroclaw *

• Szyb Maciej, Zabrze

• City Hall, Zamość *

Portugal

" Santuario Nacional de Cristo Rei (Christ the King statue), Lisbon

" Museu Condes de Castro Guimarães, Cascais

Serbia

" Ada Bridge (Most na Adi), Belgrade

" Palace Albanija, Belgrade

" Hotel Moskva, Belgrade

" Canadian Embassy, Belgrade

" Glavna Pošta (main post office), Belgrade *

" Hotel Park, Belgrade

" House of the National Assembly of Serbia Narodna Skupstina, Belgrade

Slovak Republic

" Radisson Blu Carlton Hotel, Bratislava

" New building of the Slovak National Theatre, Bratislava

Slovenia

" Ljubljana Castle, Ljubljana

Spain

" Cibeles Fountain, Madrid

" Puerta de Alcalá, Madrid

" Plaza de España, Adeje, Tenerife

" Tower of Hércules, A Coruña, Galicia

" Fonts Bessones de la Plaça Catalunya, Barcelona

" San Mamés stadium, Bilbao *

" St Patrick's Chapel, Llanes

" Medieval tower, Llanes

" Marbella arches

" Edificio Anexo al Ayuntamiento, Murcia

" Empresa Municipal de Aguas (EMUASA), Murcia *

" Tortosa town *

Sweden

" Vasa warship, Stockholm

Switzerland

" The Rhine Falls, near Zurich

Australia and New Zealand

Australia

" Sydney Opera House

" Hyde Park Barracks, Sydney

" State Library of New South Wales, Sydney

" Town Hall, Sydney

" The Big Kangaroo, Border Village

" The Big Banana, Coffs Harbour

" Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC), Brisbane

" Optus Stadium, Perth *

" The Bell Tower, Perth

" Council House, Perth

" Elizabeth Quay, Perth

New Zealand

" Sky Tower, Auckland

" Auckland Harbour Bridge *

" Auckland War Memorial Museum

" Eden Park, Auckland

" Christchurch Airport

" Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington

Argentina

" Lavalle Street, Buenos Aires *

" Luján Cathedral, Buenos Aires *

" Obelisk of Buenos Aires *

Brazil

" Christ the Redeemer statue, Rio de Janeiro

" Brasília Shopping (shopping centre), Brasília

" Cathedral of Brasília, Brasília

" Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, Brasília

" Torre Digital, Brasília

" Teatro da Paz, Belém *

" Teatro Amazonas, Manaus

" Torre da Globo (Globo TV Tower), Recife

" Torre da Globo, São Paulo

" Catedral de Pedra, Canela *

Chile

" Statue of the Virgin Mary on Cerro San Cristóbal, Santiago

China

" Great Wall of China

" Chengdu ICON YunDuan, Chengdu *

" Canton Tower, Guangzhou

" Ruins of St Paul's, Macau

" Nanjing CENBEST and Nanjing International Finance Center, Nanjing *

" Nanjing Eye (pedestrian bridge), Nanjing *

" 218 Building, Qujing, Yunnan *

" Grand Kempinski Hotel, Shanghai

" Jiangxin Islet, Zhejiang *

" Zhongyuan Tower, Zhengzhou, Henan Province *

Colombia

" Torre Colpatria, Bogotá

Ethiopia

" Monument to the Lion of Judah, Addis Ababa *

Israel

" Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa *

" Water Tower, Ramat Gan

" City Hall, Tel Aviv

Japan

" Yokohama Port Opening Memorial Hall, Tokyo *

" Ise Ohtorii, Ise City

" Yokohama Marine Tower, Naka Ward, Yokohama *

Kenya

" Lion statue (made from re-cycled flip flops), Mount Kenya National Park *

Malaysia

" Straits Quay lighthouse, Penang

Mexico

" El Ángel de la Independencia, Mexico City

" Monumento a Álvaro Obregón, Mexico City

" Monumento a la Revolución, Mexico City

" Paseo de la Reforma, Mexico City

" Glorieta de los Caballos, Guadalajara *

" La Minerva monument, Guadalajara

" Los Arcos, Guadalajara

" Monumento a los Niños Héroes, Guadalajara

" Palacio Municipal, Guadalajara

" Parque Lineal Pablo Neruda, Guadalajara *

" Paseo Chapultepec, Guadalajara

" Rotonda de los Jaliscienses Ilustres, Guadalajara

" Unidad Deportivo la Tucson, Guadalajara *

Nigeria

" Abuja City Gate, Abuja *

Palestine

" The Palestinian Museum, Ramallah *

Paraguay

" López Presidential Palace (Palacio de los López), Asunción *

" Metropolitan Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption, Asunción *

Russia

" Izvestia Hall, Moscow

South Korea

" Busan Cinema Center, Busan *

" City Hall, Seoul

Uganda

" Equator monument, Kayabwe

United Arab Emirates

" Yas Viceroy hotel, Abu Dhabi

" Burj Al Arab, Dubai

" Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai *

" Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Dubai

" Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai *

Vietnam

" Pen Monument, Hoan Kiem Lake, Hanoi *

Zambia

" Freedom Statue, Lusaka *