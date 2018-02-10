Nationwide snow-ice warning issued for Sunday

Met Éireann has issued a yellow snow-ice warning for the entire country from midnight tonight.

The status warning will be in effect for 24 hours, with forecasters expecting accumulations of up to 3cm of snow on Sunday.

Larger amounts of snow are expected on higher ground, especially in Ulster and Connacht.

Liz Gavin, meteorologist with Met Éireann, explains: "Our weather is going to change unsettled and generally cold for the coming two days ahead, and there's a continued risk of snow."

It is one of three status yellow weather warnings in place this weekend.

A wind warning is in place for Munster, Leinster and Galway from 3pm this afternoon, with winds of 55 - 65km/h and gusts up to 110 km/h expected.

That warning is valid until 8pm this evening.

Meanwhile, a rainfall warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal came into effect this morning, and is valid until midnight.

According to Met Éireann, rainfall this afternoon and evening will give a total 24-hour rainfall accumulation for Saturday of between 25 and 35 mm.