National Lottery marks its 3,000th draw

The National Lottery is marking its 3,000th draw this Saturday night.

More than €4.4bn worth of prizes have been given out since the very first draw on Saturday, April 16th 1988.

While there have been 1,738 Lotto jackpot wins, with 745 jackpot prizes over €1m.

This Saturday's 3,000th draw also carries a jackpot of of €4.5 million.

The National Lottery sales on lotto games over the last three decades have raised €2.9bn for good causes all over Ireland.

The company says a breakdown of wins over 30 years show that Dublin claims the highest number of jackpots at 572, totaling over €856m.

The second luckiest lotto county is Cork with 172 jackpot wins totaling €245m, while the third is Galway with 92 lotto jackpots totalling €137m.

Source: The National Lottery

Ireland's first Lotto jackpot winner was Donegal woman Brigid McGrath from Letterkenny, who scooped the £147,059.

While the country's first ever lotto millionaire was Rita Power from Ballinasloe, Co Galway who won £1,200,937 on May 6th 1989.

Rita Power from Co Galway won £1,200,937 in May 1989 | Image: lottery.ie

And in June 2008, the Dan Morrissey syndicate from Co Carlow smashed the lotto jackpot record by winning €18.9m - a record which still stands today.

National Lottery chief executive, Dermot Griffin, said: "Lotto has been one of Ireland’s favourite pastimes for almost 30 years and it captures the imagination of the public as much today as it did when it was first launched in 1988.

"As we approach our 3,000th draw, we have seen an incredible 1,738 jackpot winners with prizes exceeding a phenomenal €4.4bn.

"It's not all about the winners. Lotto sales also benefit good causes all over Ireland.

"With every euro spent on National Lottery games, nearly 30 cent goes directly to good causes.

"The total amount from sales of Lotto tickets alone which has gone back to good causes throughout the country is a staggering €2.9bn, which has benefitted projects and organisations in the areas of health, sport welfare, education, arts and heritage."