Mytaxi appoints new general manager for Ireland

Taxi app Mytaxi has announced Alan Fox as the company's new general manager for Ireland.

He succeeds Tim Arnold, who has taken up a role for Renault Nissan based in Paris.

Mr Fox has previously held a number of senior corporate and management roles - including sales and marketing director at AA Ireland for five years.

He has experience across the technology and financial services sector, having held senior positions in Telefonica, Zurich Insurance and Meteor Mobile.

Andy Batty, regional manager with responsibility for Ireland at Mytaxi, said: "Alan joins Mytaxi at a time when we are really focused on expanding our services further and upgrading our taxi fleet to meet Ireland’s growing demand for innovative mobility services.

"This is an exciting and dynamic time for Mytaxi and we strongly believe Alan’s diverse management, business development and marketing expertise in technology and consumer sectors is a strong fit as we push to build on our success in Ireland."

Speaking ahead of taking up his new role, Mr Fox said: "I am delighted to be joining Mytaxi at an extremely exciting stage of the company’s development.

"Taxi e-hailing is now very much part of day-to-day life in Ireland and I am really looking forward to working closely with the mytaxi team and our drivers to build on the company’s incredible growth over the last year.

"While we are experiencing unprecedented growth in demand from both consumers and businesses alike it is essential that we continue to invest heavily in improving our services to ensure that Mytaxi remains, by some distance, the number one e-hailing app in Ireland."

Hailo re-brand

Originally Hailo, it was re-branded as Mytaxi in 2017.

The company says it carried 3.8 million passengers in Ireland in the fourth quarter of 2017.

However it has faced some issues since its re-brand.

In September last year, the firm increased its fares by €2.

The booking fee was added to any booking made by phone or in their app - with the company saying this was "an industry-standard fee" charged by all taxi providers in Ireland.

In the past, the firm had asked Mytaxi drivers to discount this fee for customers.

And the company also fell in an Irish brand index based on customer experience.

Last October Mytaxi the firm tumbled 94 places to 137 - and also out of the top 100.