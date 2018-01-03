Mystery after snake eggs found in Australian school sandpit

Wildlife experts are trying to trace how suspected snake eggs got into a sandpit at a school in Australia.

Volunteers dug up 43 eggs spread across seven nests in the coastal town of Laurieton just before Christmas.

The charity FAWNA said it believed the eggs belonged to a snake, as there were several sightings in the area at the time that the eggs were found.

They were removed for safety reasons of the children using the sandpit.

It was found that all but one of the eggs had hatched.

The remaining egg contained a small pink, worm-like embryo with two eyes and no sign of legs.

"It may or may not have been a snake but the good news is that all animals have been released and living in the wild", a FAWNA spoksesperson says.

The group adds that "examination, research and cross-checking" led them to believe the eggs could have belonged to a snake, and that they "couldn't take the chance of them not being a harmless reptile".