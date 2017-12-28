Mystery Lotto winner has just hours left to claim €500,000 prize

Check those tickets ...

File photo of a member of the public holding up euros | Image: Julien Behal / PA Archive/PA Images

The owner of a Lotto ticket worth €500,000 has just hours left to claim their prize.

The winning Euromillions Plus ticket was bought in County Meath on the 25th of September and it was drawn on the 26th.

Normally players have 90 days in which to make a claim but due to the Christmas holiday period, the deadline to make the claim has been moved to close of business today.

The prize winning numbers were: 17, 31, 37, 40 and 46.