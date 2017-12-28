Mystery Lotto winner has just hours left to claim €500,000 prize

The owner of a Lotto ticket worth €500,000 has just hours left to claim their prize.

The winning Euromillions Plus ticket was bought in County Meath on the 25th of September and it was drawn on the 26th.

Normally players have 90 days in which to make a claim but due to the Christmas holiday period, the deadline to make the claim has been moved to close of business today.

FINAL CALL: Players from Kilmoon Service Station in Ashbourne, Co. #Meath who played EuroMillions with Plus on September 26th 2017, please check your tickets! There are only hours left to claim a lucky #EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000. Learn More https://t.co/NwR0vG6JBV pic.twitter.com/R24yfP3zhd — The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) December 28, 2017

The prize winning numbers were: 17, 31, 37, 40 and 46.