'My life was saved by early intervention' - Stephen Fry reveals details of cancer surgery

Stephen Fry has revealed that he had surgery earlier this year to treat prostate cancer that was diagnosed late last year.

The actor & comedian has gone public with his diagnosis, and urged men to get themselves checked.

Mr Fry explained that he first went to his doctor to get the flu jab before Christmas, but ended up getting a blood test and other general checks while he was there.

The 60-year-old recalled: "The next day he called me up and he said I'm a little worried about your PSA [Prostate Specific Antigen] levels... these are things that the prostate give out if it's under attack from some sort of tumour."

He was recommended to go for an MRI, which was then followed by a biopsy.

He said: "There's a particular grading system for prostate cancer called the Gleason Score. My score was 8 it seemed... that's high enough to warrant some sort of treatment."

Doctors found that the cancer did not appear to have spread, but they also advised that his lymph nodes required 'active surveillance' just in case.

The broadcaster says the option of radiotherapy was raised, but was decided against for a number of reasons.

Ultimately, they opted for surgery known as 'radical robotic laparoscopic prostatectomy' to remove the prostate. Surgeons also removed 11 lymph nodes during the early January operation.

Mr Fry explained: "The various bits that were taken out were examined, and it was discovered that I had a Gleason Score of 9, not of 8 - considering 10 is the maximum, this was clearly a rather aggressive little bugger.

"You have to recover, and that's what I've been doing - in case you've been wondering why I've been out of the public eye, [although] I'm sure you haven't!"

Doctors believe the cancer has 'all been got', but Mr Fry says they can't be sure until his PSA levels are checked again - but for the moment he says he is 'fit and well and happy'.

The broadcaster is now urging other men to keep aware of the issue, saying: "I felt my life was saved by this early intervention - so I would urge any of you men of a certain age to think about getting your PSA levels checked."

He concluded: "I'm bloody lucky to be surrounded by such wonderful people, lucky to have such an incredible team working with me and for me, and lucky of course to have an immune system - because that's the real hero of these things."

You can watch his full video below: