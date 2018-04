A murder investigation has been launched in Belfast following the death of a man overnight.

Police were called to a house in Titania Street in the east after the city shortly after midnight.

A 29-year-old man was treated by paramedics at the scene for his injuries.

He was then taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

Two men in their 30s have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They are being held at Musgrave Police Station.