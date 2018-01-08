Gardaí declare a murder investigation in Limerick

Gardaí say they have launched a full-scale murder investigation into the death of Martin Clancy.

The 40 year old's body was found in suspicious circumstances at his flat in Little O'Curry Street in Limerick City on Sunday.



After reviewing the results of a post-mortem examination, detectives confirmed a murder inquiry was underway.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses and would like to talk to anyone who was in contact with Mr Clancy in the period since New Year's Day.

Superintendent Derek Smart says Mr Clancy was a friendly man who was well known in the area:





