Morning top 5: US government shutdown begins; Facebook to ask users to rank trust in news sources

The US government has effectively shut down after politicians failed to agree a new budget.

It is thought around 850,000 federal workers will now be forced on to unpaid leave.

Republican leaders failed to get enough support to pass a temporary spending bill, amid an ongoing disagreement over young undocumented immigrants.

***

House prices have increased by an average of 9% across the country in the past year.

The Irish Independent property price survey reveals the biggest increase was in Co Galway where prices jumped 38% to €165,000.

Dublin 6 has the most expensive houses - averaging more than a million euro - while the best value for money is to be found in Co Leitrim, with houses going for €118,000.

***

Facebook is announcing changes to the way it deals with news.

From next week users will be asked whether they trust what they are reading and seeing - with sources ranked according to the feedback.

The company's founder Mark Zuckerberg said he wanted the site's users - rather than Facebook executives or outside experts - to determine how news outlets rank in terms of trustworthiness.

***

US singer Tom Petty died last year from an accidental drug overdose.

His family have revealed the results of tests that show he was taking a variety of medications for issues such as emphysema, knee problems and a fractured hip.

He died in October aged 66.

***

Scientists believe a type of onion could help fight against antibiotic resistance in cases of tuberculosis.

A team in London thinks the antibacterial properties of the Persian shallot will increase the effects of drug treatment to defeat the disease.

Up to 50 million people worldwide are currently infected with multi-drug resistant TB.