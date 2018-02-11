Morning top 5: UN chief calls for 'de-escalation' of violence in Syria; McDonald says Stormont issues are 'resolvable'

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for an "immediate and unconditional de-escalation" of violence in Syria.

Mr Guterres called on the parties involved in the ongoing conflict to "move swiftly toward a political solution".

It comes after an Israeli jet was shot down yesterday following strikes targeting 'Iranian targets' in Syria.

***

The new leader of Sinn Féin says she thinks Brexit and the collapse of devolution has created a polarisation in Northern Ireland.

Mary Lou McDonald officially took over as party president from Gerry Adams yesterday.

However, she also says there "is nothing insurmountable" and the issues are "resolvable" when it comes to the ongoing efforts to resolve power-sharing in the North.

***

An investigation has been launched following the death of a detective at Ballymun Garda Station yesterday evening.

The incident was reported shortly before 9pm.

The Garda Technical Beureau investigated the scene at the station and the case has been referred to GSOC.

***

The country remains under a status yellow snow-ice weather warning until midnight tonight.

Wintry showers are set to bring up to 3cm of snow in some areas.

Larger accumulations of snow are expected on higher ground, especially in Ulster and Connacht.

***

30% of Irish women die from cancer, compared to the EU average of 23%.

The Sunday Times says the latest Eurostat figures show cancer accounts for a higher proportion of deaths among women here than anywhere else in the EU.

Lung cancer is the biggest killer of Irish women, while breast cancer survival rates have improved - mainly as a result of Breastcheck and better use of chemotherapy.