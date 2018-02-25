Morning top 5: UN backs Syria ceasefire; Gardaí investigating death of man in Sligo; Freezing temperatures on the way

International pressure is being put on Syria to observe a 30 day humanitarian ceasefire.

It comes amid reports that Syrian forces have begun a ground offensive to try to enter the rebel-held of eastern Ghouta near Damascus.

The area has suffered a relentless bombing campaign resulting in around 500 civilian deaths in recent days.

A resolution demanding a ceasefire was passed by the UN Security Council last night – However it is unclear exactly when the truce will start.

***

A man is still being questioned by Gardaí investigating the death of a 20-year-old man in Sligo.

The man was discovered at a house at Connolly Street yesterday evening and was pronounced dead by emergency services.

It is believed he may have been the victim of an assault.

A 31-year-old man was arrested as part of the investigation and is being questioned at Ballymote Garda Station.

***

The combined support for the two main political parties now stands at 61% according to the latest opinion poll out today.

A Red C / Sunday Business Post survey shows Fianna Fáil support up 3 points to 29%.

That's just 3 points behind Fine Gael on 32 per cent.

Sinn Féin support is down one to 14% Independent support is up one at 10%. Labour are unchanged at 6%.

***

Freezing air from Russia is pushing a cold front ever closer to Ireland.

Temperatures dropped as low as -3C degrees overnight across Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for exceptionally cold weather for the remainder of the week.

Snow showers are expected from Tuesday onwards - particularly in the east and southeast - with the possibility of more persistent bands of snow developing later in the week.

***

Russian athletes won't be allowed to march under their country’s flag at the Winter Olympics closing ceremony later.

The International Olympic Committee has upheld its ban on the country, following two failed drugs tests in Pyeongchang.

Russia was banned taking part in the games following revelations of widespread doping at the 2014 tournament in Sochi.

Some 168 athletes deemed doping-free were allowed to compete as neutrals at this year's games.