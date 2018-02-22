Morning top 5: Trump suggests arming teachers; urgent calls for end to bombing in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

The US President has told survivors of last week's Florida school shooting he backs the idea of arming teachers.

In emotional scenes, students and parents urged Donald Trump to make gun control laws stricter.

It follows America's latest mass shooting, where 17 people were killed at a school in Florida last week.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, along with groups representing Sandy Hook and Columbine, pleaded for a change in the law.

***

The Supreme Court will hear more evidence today on the extent of the unborn's constitutional rights.

Yesterday, lawyers for the State argued the unborn do not have protections beyond the right to life, as covered by the 8th amendment.

The State is appealing a High Court ruling, which held there were a range of rights given to unborn children by the Constitution.

***

Humanitarian organisations are repeating their calls for an end to the bombing of a rebel-held area of Syria.

The situation in Eastern Ghouta has been described by UN officials as 'hell on earth'.

The Syrian regime denies targeting civilians, but dozens of children are among the 300 reportedly killed in recent days.

***

The number of people going on to postgraduate study is at a five-year high.

Figures from the Higher Education Authority show there were just over 9,800 enrollments to courses in the 2016/17 academic year.

Most of them were at UCD, followed by Trinity and UCC.

***

Tax breaks could be damaging the environment, according to new research.

An ESRI study claims some Government measures are leading people to less environmentally-friendly behaviour.

It says closing the difference in tax rates between petrol and diesel cars, for example, could cut CO2 emissions by one per cent.