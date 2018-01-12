Morning top 5: Trump criticised over 'unacceptable' immigration comments; second man arrested in connection with Limerick murder

Donald Trump's facing new accusations of making racially-charged remarks, following reports of an Oval Office outburst about immigration.

The President reportedly lashed out during a meeting with lawmakers - asking “why are we having all these people from s***hole countries come here?”

US media reported he was referring to Haiti, El Salvador and African countries.

The reports prompted criticism from both Republicans and Democrats, with some officials describing the comments as 'unacceptable'.

***

Separately, President Trump has cancelled a plan trip to the UK.

It has been reported that the trip, which was intended to coincide with the opening of a new embassy, was cancelled over fears of major protests.

The US president has claimed he instead cancelled as his predecessor's administration sold the "best located and finest embassy in London for 'peanuts'" in favour of a new one in "an off location for 1.2 billion dollars".

***

All the jewellery stolen from the Ritz Hotel in Paris has been recovered.

According to a first estimate, the jewels were worth more than €3.93 million.

Three men were arrested moments after the alarms sounded on Wednesday, while two other suspects remain on the run.

***

Day two of the Regency Hotel murder trial gets underway later at the Special Criminal Court.

Patrick Hutch of Champions Avenue in Dublin 1 denies murdering David Byrne at the a boxing weigh in at the hotel almost two years ago.

Yesterday the 25-year-old pleaded 'not guilty' to the charges of murder and unlawful possession of assault rifles.

***

Gardaí are questioning a second man in connection with the murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy.

The 45-year-old was found stabbed to death at his flat in the city on Sunday.

A man in his 20s was arrested in Cork on Wednesday night and is still being questioned.

Gardaí arrested a second man in his 40s yesterday and he is being detained at Henry Street Garda Station.