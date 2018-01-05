Morning top 5: Trump book published early; man due back in court over Louth attack

What has been described as an 'explosive' new book about Donald Trump's White House is being published today.

The publication is happening four days early, despite the lawyers for the president trying to block its release.

The publishers say it is because of huge demand for Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury'.

The book is partly based on interviews with Mr Trump's staff and advisers, and raises questions about his mental fitness.

****

An 18-year-old is due back in court next week after being charged with the murder of a Japanese man in Co Louth.

Yosuke Sasaki was stabbed to death on Wednesday morning in Dundalk.

The court heard there is an issue with determining where the accused, Mohamed Morei, is from.

****

The Irish Medical Organisation says our hospitals are 'a system in meltdown' due to overcrowding.

The IMO says the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe must commit the necessary funding to end the trolley crisis.

Health Minister Simon Harris said yesterday he is committed to opening more beds and reforming the system.

****

North and South Korea have agreed to hold talks next week.

It comes after Pyongyang sent a statement, accepting Seoul's offer to meet.

The South Korean unification ministry says officials will discuss the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

****

More than a quarter of a billion journeys were made on public transport last year.

It is an increase of 16 million on 2016.

The National Transport Authority say the numbers could grow further this year thanks to the extended Luas Green Line, and a new Kilkenny city bus service.