Morning top 5: Teachers to table emergency motion on pay inequality; equipment stolen from Sligo-Leitrim Mountain Rescue base

Teachers meeting in Cork and Kerry have agreed to table an emergency motion calling on the Government to end pay inequality.

Delegates at the INTO conference in Killarney and the ASTI conference in Cork will both debate the same motion today.

It's expected the TUI will join them, with that union's conference set to get under way in Wexford this afternoon.

The Education Minister has announced a major review of relationships and sexuality education (RSE) in schools.

Officials are being asked to consider a number of areas - including issues around consent, developments in contraception, and LGBTQ matters.

Richard Bruton says some elements of the curriculum are twenty years old, and that it's time to carry out a review "to ensure that it is fit for purpose".

Gardaí are investigating after thousands of euro worth of equipment was stolen from the Sligo-Leitrim Mountain Rescue base at the weekend.

Thieves broke into the crew's offices and cars on Friday.

They made off with flashlights, head torches, camping stoves, Gore-Tex jackets and rucksacks.

Tributes have been paid to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who died peacefully yesterday at the age of 81.

The South African anti-apartheid campaigner was married to Nelson Mandela.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that in the midst of repression she was a voice of defiance and resistance.

He added the country had lost a "mother, a grandmother, a friend, a comrade, a leader, and an icon".

House price increases are slowing in Dublin, but continuing to rise around the country.

A new report from MyHome.ie shows that asking prices are up almost 5% nationally in the last quarter, compared to 3.3% in the capital.

The report shows the median asking price for new sales nationally is €260,000.