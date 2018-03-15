Morning top 5: Taoiseach to meet Donald Trump at White House; US backs UK's spy poisoning claims

The Taoiseach will meet with US President Donald Trump later today.

The annual White House visit will centre around trade and immigration.

The Taoiseach has said he does not plan to raise the issue of Russia, but may bring up LGBT rights.

Leo Varadkar also plans to re-extend the invitation for Donald Trump to visit Ireland.

***

The US ambassador to the United Nations says Salisbury won't be the last place to see chemical weapons used - unless action is taken.

At the UN Security Council last night, the US backed the UK's belief Russia was responsible - a claim Moscow denies.

In a statement, the White House says it supports Britain's decision to expel 23 Russian diplomats following what it called a "reckless attack".

***

Motorists are being advised to take extra care on the roads this morning, after flooding in parts of the country overnight.

Up to 50 millimetres of rain fell in areas of Leinster and east Munster.

Kilkenny is the worst affected, but there are also problems in Tipperary, Dublin, Cork, Wexford and Wicklow.

Several rivers have burst their banks and many bridges are unsafe.

***

Today marks seven years since the start of the war in Syria.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed since the conflict began, with millions more becoming displaced.

Charity GOAL will illustrate the numbers with a new exhibition at Dublin's St Stephen's Green.

***

A leading Traveller activist says the community needs a national cultural centre to highlight its culture and traditions.

Martin Collins of Pavee Point was speaking as Travellers celebrate the first anniversary of the State acknowledging Traveller ethnicity.

President Michael D Higgins is joining a special event this morning at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin.