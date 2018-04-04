Morning top 5: Suspected YouTube HQ attacker identified; chemical weapons watchdog meeting over Salisbury attack

A woman who accused YouTube of discrimination is believed to have shot and wounded three people at the company's headquarters.

Nasim Aghdam, 39, has been named by police as the suspected attacker who targeted the firm's complex in San Bruno, California on Tuesday.

She was later found dead inside the building after apparently turning a handgun on herself.

The victims include a 36-year-old man in a critical condition, a 32-year-old woman in a serious condition and a 27-year-old woman who is stable, a San Francisco General Hospital spokesman said.

***

The world's chemical weapons watchdog is meeting in the Hague today, as Russia continues to deny involvement in the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

The UK's chemical weapons lab has said it's likely the novichok came from a "state actor" but could not identify the exact source.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were targeted by the attack one month ago.

***

Schools will be required to consult with parents and pupils on the use of smart phones in classrooms.

The Education Minister will send out a circular to all schools immediately telling them smart phones are an item requiring consultation.

A spokesperson for the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) said most schools already have rules on smart phones, and said a blanket ban wouldn’t work.

***

Department of Agriculture officials are meeting with the main farmers co-ops later today to discuss the ongoing fodder crisis.

Yesterday, Agriculture Minister Michael Creed announced a national review of fodder supplies.

It follows months of wet weather, that have left animals in many areas low on feed.

***

Gardaí are continuing their hunt for a man who dumped a backpack full of guns on a street in north Dublin yesterday.

Gardai found a submachine gun and four handguns in the bag, which was ditched by a man in his 20s in the Coolock area.

The firearms were seized as gardaí chased the man - who abandoned his car during a routine traffic stop and ran off.

The firearms are being examined by the Garda Ballistics Unit.