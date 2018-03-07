Morning top 5: Supreme Court to make unborn judgement; water disruption; and vacant houses app

The Supreme Court will hand down a judgement on the extent of rights of the unborn today.

It has been tasked with considering a High Court ruling that could have implications for the planned abortion referendum.

This relates to an immigration case in which a Nigerian man tried to fight his deportation by saying his child was due to be born shortly, and that child would have the full rights of an Irish citizen.

****

Water supply for 40,000 customers is getting back to normal levels this morning after a second night of restrictions.

The measures mainly affect the greater Dublin area.

Irish Water says around 23,000 homes and businesses are still without water in counties including Galway, Leitrim, Tipperary and Wexford.

****

Gardaí in Waterford are investigating after a man in his 70s died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Emergency services were called to the house in Connolly Place on Tuesday evening, where the man was later pronounced dead.

Gas Networks Ireland says a team was sent to the scene, but no evidence of a natural gas leak was found.

****

An adult film actress is suing the US president over an alleged affair.

Stormy Daniels claims she slept with Donald Trump in 2006.

The Wall Street Journal says the president's lawyer Michael Cohen paid her US$130,000 (€104,613), to stop her discussing that during the presidential campaign.

****

A new app has been created that helps to identify vacant properties in Dublin that could be turned into homes.

Users simply take a photo of a house they know is not being used, and it is added to an interactive map.

The high tech solution, called 'Reusing Dublin', is a collaboration between the Peter McVerry Trust and the social enterprise Space Engagers.