Morning top 5: Storm Georgina; Ireland rugby players go on trial; and workplace violence

Storm Georgina has passed over Ireland but two yellow weather warnings remain.

There's a nationwide wind alert with gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour.

While the West and North West are being warned to watch out for heavy rain - up to 35 millimetres could fall in places.

****

Two Ireland rugby players are due to go on trial later this morning for the alleged rape of a woman in Belfast.

Paddy Jackson and his Ulster teammate Stuart Olding, who are both from Belfast, deny the charge.

They are each accused of raping the same woman at a property in south Belfast on June 28th 2016.

****

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney says he and the Northern Ireland Secretary will do "everything they can" to support a return to a power-sharing executive at Stormont.

He will hold talks in Belfast today with Karen Bradley, the DUP and Sinn Féin.

It has been more than a year since the collapse of the Stormont assembly.

****

Over in Davos, speeches by France's Macron and Germany's Merkel will top the bill on day two of the World Economic Forum later.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is among those attending.

US President Donald Trump is due to close this year's proceedings with his address on Friday.

****

Six percent of Irish people have experienced physical violence in the workplace.

A NUI Galway study has also revealed that public sector employees are five-times more likely to experience violence.

Meanwhile, workers of Asian origin were seven times more likely to experience violence at work than white workers.