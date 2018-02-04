Morning top 5: State pensions fears; World Cancer Day; and Markievicz anniversary

The State Pension is here to stay for the foreseeable future, according to the Government.

A new report suggesting it might be replaced with a new scheme, in which workers would be automatically enrolled, created fears it would be abolished.

But the Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty insists it is not being scrapped.

****

Today marks World Cancer Day.

Charities and health authorities are using the occasion to raise awareness of the illness.

Health Minister Simon Harris is stressing the importance of taking steps, as a society, to prevent cancer.

****

The disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein says he is considering legal action against the latest claims facing him.

Actress Uma Thurman says he assaulted her in a London hotel room 25 years ago.

Mr Weinstein says he is "stunned and saddened" by the allegation and denies any wrongdoing.

****

The humanitarian situation in Syria has been described as worrying and concerning by Irish aid agency GOAL.

It is feared the shooting down of a Russian jet could see an escalation in the conflict.

It happened in the north west of the country.

****

The 150th anniversary of Countess Markievicz's birth will be commemorated in Dublin today.

It will take place at Glasnevin Cemetery.

Speakers at the event include Sinn Féin leader-elect Mary Lou Mac Donald, Patricia King from the Irish Congress of Trade Unions and Senator Ivana Bacik.