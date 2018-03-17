Morning top 5: St Patrick's Day festivities to get under way; Met Éireann issues snow-ice warnings

Thousands of people are expected to turn out for St Patrick's Day events all over the country today.

Traffic restrictions are in place on most parade routes and people are advised to plan their route before travelling.

President Michael D Higgins will attend the Dublin Parade, where Star Wars actor Mark Hamill will be the inaugural international guest of honour.

***

Snow is expected to hit parts of the country this St Patrick's weekend.

A status yellow warning is in place for the whole country from midday with sub-zero temperatures and icy conditions due.

Met Éireann will upgrade the alert to status orange from early tomorrow morning for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford.

***

Leo Varadkar says everything he did in relation to a wind farm development near Donald Trump's Doonbeg Hotel was above board.

The Taoiseach has changed his story since yesterday, and now says he never rang Clare County Council about the planning permission - but did write to Fáilte Ireland after Donald Trump approached him about it.

The email he sent said he didn't want to get into the 'nitty gritty' of it and asked Fáilte Ireland to make observations if they shared Trump's concerns.

***

Donald Trump says it's 'a great day for democracy' after the FBI's former deputy director was fired.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has sacked Andrew McCabe, only two days before he was due to retire.

Mr Trump fired the bureau's director, James Comey, nearly a year ago.

***

It's emerged an engineer left a voicemail about cracks on a brand new pedestrian bridge in Miami - two days before it collapsed.

Officials from the Florida Department of Transportation say the message wasn't picked up until after the bridge came down on Thursday.

At least six people were killed in the collapse.