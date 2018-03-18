Morning top 5: Polls open in Russian presidential election; Grand Slam winners set for Dublin homecoming

A status orange snow-ice warning is in place for parts of the country and has been extended until midday.

It is in effect for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford.

The rest of the country is under a status yellow warning until tomorrow morning.

The cold snap is not predicted to have the same impact as Storm Emma, but motorists are still being urged to take care on the roads.

***

Russians go to the polls today in the country's presidential election - a contest which Vladimir Putin will almost undoubtedly win.

Voting is already underway, with polls to close this evening.

The vote comes amid the ongoing diplomatic spat between Russia and the UK over the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

***

Support for Fine Gael has dropped four points in the latest opinion poll.

The party now stands at 32% in the Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes survey.

Fianna Fáil has seen an increase of two points to 27%, while Sinn Fein is up three to 19%.

Support for others / independents is at 10%, up one - while the Labour Party has seen an increase of 1%.

***

Ireland's Grand Slam winners will arrive home with their Six Nations' trophy today.

It follows their historic win in London yesterday, which saw Ireland complete a clean sweep of victories in this year's tournament.

A special ticketed homecoming event has been organised for the Aviva Stadium in Dublin this afternoon, where the Irish rugby heroes will parade their Triple Crown and Six Nations trophies.

***

A 32-year-old woman is due in court on Monday, following a seizure of drugs worth €1.4 million in Dublin on Friday.

The cannabis and cocaine was found by members by Gardai during raids at the Kings House Apartment Complex, on Bow Lane in Dublin 8.

A 48-year-old man who had also been detained was released without charge last night, and a file on the case is being prepared for the DPP.