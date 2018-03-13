Morning top 5: Only 7% of rental properties within welfare support limits; Tillerson claims nerve agent attack 'clearly' came from Russia

The Simon Community is warning 93% of rental properties are beyond the reach of people availing of the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) or rent supplement schemes.

The charity is publishing a study this morning showing the effects of Ireland's current rental market on vulnerable people.

They are concerned about the lack of supply - and want to see things like the closing of eviction loopholes and more security of tenure.

***

Former Rehab CEO Angela Kerins will take a Supreme Court appeal today in what's described as an 'unprecedented challenge' to parliamentary speech.

She has accused the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of overstepping its remit when questioning her about her role as a charity boss.

Ms Kerins claims the grilling by PAC amounted to a 'witch hunt' and led to her resignation.

The High Court dismissed her case last year, but ordered the State to pay two-thirds of her costs.

***

Hospitals are bracing themselves for another busy day, following record trolley numbers yesterday.

714 people were waiting for a hospital bed yesterday morning.

The pressure has led to the HSE cancelling all non-urgent surgeries.

***

The US Secretary of State thinks the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Salisbury "clearly" came from Moscow.

Rex Tillerson also says it will "certainly will trigger a response".

Yesterday, the British Prime Minister said it's "highly likely" Russia was behind the nerve agent attack and said they would summon the Russian ambassador today.

However, Russian officials have denied any involvement in the attack.

***

Leo Varadkar has been asking US State governors how to deal with Donald Trump ahead of their meeting later this week.

The Taoiseach says he is not apprehensive about the meeting, but has asked the pro-Trump governors of Texas and Oklahoma how to approach the US president.