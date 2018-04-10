Morning top 5: Officials mark Good Friday Agreement anniversary; Trump pledges "forceful" Syria response; Zuckerberg to face US politicians

Today marks 20 years since the Good Friday Agreement was signed in Belfast.

It was overwhelmingly approved by referendums north and south of the border and was the culmination of a move towards peace.

Political leaders and those key to the drafting of the deal will meet in Belfast later.

Former US envoy to Northern Ireland, George Mitchell, says the political difficulties facing the region need to be put in context of the wider problems facing political systems around the world.

***

US President Donald Trump has promised a “forceful” response to the alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria.

Russia has denied the attack took place or that Moscow or the Syrian military was involved.

At an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, US Ambassador Nikki Haley said Moscow had the "blood of Syrian children" on its hands.

President Trump said the US has “a lot of options militarily” adding that a response will be decided.

***

Donald Trump has reacted angrily to the offices of his personal lawyer being raided by the FBI.

A warrant was sought by special counsel Robert Mueller who is looking into alleged links between Mr Trump's election campaign and Russia.

His lawyer, Michael Cohen, is also known to have given over €100,000 to a porn actress who claims to have had an affair with Mr Trump before being elected.

President Trump labelled the raids a “disgrace” and a “sad situation.”

***

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg will face US politicians later about the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

The social network believes up to 87 million people, including 45,000 in Ireland, had their information harvested by the political consultancy firm.

In a written statement before the hearing, Zuckerberg said he "didn't do enough" to protect users’ details.

The world’s 2.2 billion Facebook users are due to receive a notification that will allow them to switch off third-party access to their data.

***

Rents are continuing to rise for homes close to DART stations and Luas stops in Dublin.

A new Daft.ie survey shows rents for properties in these areas rose by 3% in the first three months of 2018.

The most expensive place to rent is near the Sandymount DART stop at a cost of €2,282 a month.

The Most expensive Luas stop to live by is Spencer Dock on the Red Line in the city centre at just over €2,250 per month.