Morning top 5: No foul play in Dalkey death; call for Trump apology; and Irish referendums

Gardaí say they do not suspect foul play was involved in the death of a man in Dalkey, south Dublin.

A witness appeal has been launched to help establish what happened.

The body of 35-year-old Michael Burke was found in a laneway off Convent Road on Friday morning.

****

African Union nations have demanded an apology from Donald Trump for reportedly using a swear word to describe poor countries.

The US president denies using the term - but 54 African ambassadors to the United Nations says they are "extremely appalled" by it.

There have been marches against Mr Trump by the Haitian community in Miami.

****

The Citizen's Assembly is meeting on Saturday to discuss how referendums are held in Ireland.

It will look at the history of such votes, as well as the issues of voter turnout and regulation.

It will also examine getting the right balance when multiple referendums are held at the same time.

****

Eighteen people are now known to have died following mudslides and flooding in southern California.

Among them is an 87-year-old man who was found in his home on Friday.

Most people living in the devastated Montecito have been told to stay away for two weeks so they do not get in the way of the rescue and recovery operation.

****

The winner of the BT Young Scientist Exhibition says there are "no words in the English language to describe how he feels".

15-year-old Simon Meehan from Coláiste Choilm in Ballincollig, Co Cork was crowned the winner for his project about the medicinal use of plants to fight illnesses.

As well as the trophy and a cheque for €7,500, he will go on to represent Ireland at the EU Contest for Young Scientists in Dublin this September.