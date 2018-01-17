Morning top 5: Motorists warned to take care on icy roads; Dáil to debate abortion recommendations; Taoiseach to deliver European speech

Storm Fionn has created treacherous driving conditions across the country.

There's snow and ice in many areas, with a nationwide yellow alert in place until 9am.

A status yellow wind warning is also in place today for Munster, Leinster and Galway, with gusts of up to 110 kilometres an hour expected.

The RSA has warned motorists to slow down and be extra careful on the roads.

***

The Dáil will debate the Oireachtas Committee’s report on the 8th amendment this evening.

Yesterday, the Taoiseach said there is no guarantee the measures outlined would pass the Oireachtas - even if people voted to repeal the 8th amendment.

Some TDs think the recommendation to allow abortion without restriction for up to 12 weeks goes too far.

They will have a chance to debate the proposals in the Dáil later.

***

The Taoiseach will outline his view on the future of Europe this morning.

Leo Varadkar is in Strasbourg to address the European Parliament. He will become the first European leader to address the issue in a series of planned debates.

Following his speech, Mr Varadkar will attend a number of high-level meetings on Brexit.

He is expected to thank other EU nations for their support in the Brexit negotiations up to this point – but will express the importance of turning the agreements made so far into legally binding deals.

***

The Ombudsman has warned that the HSE's Treatment Abroad Scheme is too complex for the public to use.

Peter Tyndall has criticised the scheme which allows patients to travel to other countries to get medical help that is not available in Irish hospitals.

An investigation has found some people were wrongly told they didn't qualify for the scheme – but they were not allowed to appeal the decision.

Mr Tyndall has said the HSE has accepted his recommendation to introduce a better appeals system.

***

A protest is planned in a County Meath village today against the building of a Scientology centre that claims to act as a drug rehabilitation facility.

The county council have given the go-ahead for a 56-bed nursing home in Ballivor to be changed into a ‘Narconon’ facility.

Narconon facilities promote Scientology theories regarding substance abuse and addiction treatment – however the effectiveness of the methods used are widely disputed.

The HSE has warned that Narconon has "limited or no basis in a scientific understanding of human physiology” and warned that the methods used could be harmful for patients.