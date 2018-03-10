Morning top 5: Men in custody over robbery; meningitis helpline; and 'uniform policy' for red weather alerts

Three men remain in custody after stolen property was recovered in Co Laois.

The arrests were made after a house was searched in a rural area.

They are being held in connection with an ongoing investigation into a robbery in Athlone last week.

****

The Meningitis Research Foundation has published a free helpline number following a suspected outbreak of Meningitis in Co Meath.

The HSE yesterday confirmed that two children were hospitalised with symptoms and one subsequently died.

The helpline can be contacted on 1800-41-33-44.

****

The Save the 8th Campaign say an 'All Ireland Rally for Life' in Dublin on Saturday is more important than ever.

Organisers say the rally will feature speakers who will share personal stories of crisis pregnancies, abortion and regret.

The campaign is expecting the event to be larger than last year’s rally.

****

SIPTU members have called for the adoption of a uniform policy across the agriculture, food and drink sectors during red weather alerts.

It says this would be helpful in relation to issues such as time off and payment.

The decision follows an annual general meeting of the union's agriculture, food and drink manufacturing sector on Friday.

****

Donald Trump says a deal with Pyongyang could be a "very good one for the world", a day after agreeing to meet with Kim Jong-un.

Earlier he tweeted: "The deal with North Korea is very much in the making."

It comes after South Korea announced Mr Kim's desire to meet with President Trump.

****