Morning top 5: Mary Lou McDonald to be confirmed as Sinn Féin leader; former Irish international Liam Miller dies aged 36

Mary Lou McDonald will be confirmed as the new leader of Sinn Féin today.

She will replace Gerry Adams, who steps down after more than 34 years leading the party.

Deputy McDonald will be ratified at a special Ard Fheis today, with Michelle O'Neill set to be confirmed as the party's vice president.

***

A man in his 30s will appear in court this morning charged with the murder of Warren O'Connor in Dublin eight years ago.

He was extradited from London overnight to face the charges, after being arrested last month.

24-year-old Warren O'Connor from Coolock in Dublin was fatally stabbed on the Hole in the Wall Road on 16th January 2010.

***

Tributes are being paid to former Ireland international Liam Miller, who has passed away aged 36.

The Corkman had been battling cancer in recent months.

During his career, he played for clubs including Celtic, Manchester United and Sunderland, as well as 21 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Former Ireland teammate Kevin Kilbane says he was "proud to share a dressing room with him".

***

An Israeli fighter jet has crashed after being "shot down" during strikes against "Iranian targets" in Syria.

The Israeli pilots of the crashed F16 were reported to be alive but one was seriously injured.

Police said the jet crashed in the Jezreel Valley in northern Israel.

***

President Donald Trump has said he will not immediately release a memo by Democrats, which was created as a response to the recent Republican memo alleging FBI abuses.

The 'rebuttal' memo has instead been sent back to the House Intelligence Committee, after the President's legal team said it needed changes.

President Trump had said earlier that he planned to release the memo.

The House Intelligence Committee voted on Monday to release the 10-page Democratic file, and gave the President five days to decide whether to block or allow its release.