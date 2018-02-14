Morning top 5: Man shot dead in Belfast; Gardaí face grilling over homicide figures; Minnie Driver steps down as Oxfam ambassador

Police in Belfast are investigating after a man was shot dead in a house in the West of the city last night.

The man, aged in his 20s, was killed in a home on Glenbawn Avenue in Poleglass at around 8PM.

It is believed the gunman entered the house while there were other family members inside.

Police are trying to establish a motive for the killing.

***

Senior Garda management will be grilled later about the classification of homicide figures.

They are due to appear before the Oireachtas Justice Committee to discuss an internal review that saw a number of deaths re-classified as homicides.

Garda chiefs have insisted all the cases were properly investigated but the Policing Authority has concerns about the audit and plans to conduct its own.

Fianna Fail's Jack Chambers, a member of the Committee, has said there are some issues that need to be addressed.

***

Survivors and families of the victims of the Stardust tragedy will renew their call today for an independent commission of inquiry.

They are holding a protest outside the Dáil at midday.

Later this evening, a silent vigil will be held to remember the 48 victims of the nightclub fire on Valentine's Day in 1981.

The families of the victims rejected a report published late last year which found no new inquiry is warranted.

***

Boris Johnson will warn later that derailing Brexit would be a "disastrous mistake."

Britain's foreign secretary is giving a speech in London later designed to be a roadmap to Brexit.

Mr Johnson claims some Remain supporters are more determined than ever to stop the UK quitting the European Union.

His speech is the first in a number of planned addresses from senior British Government Ministers on the road to Brexit.

***

Actress Minnie Driver has stepped down as an Oxfam Ambassador following damaging claims of sexual misconduct.

The organisation is accused of covering up allegations that staff used prostitutes in Haiti after an earthquake in 2010.

The British Government is to pledge £5m to help protect children following the scandal.