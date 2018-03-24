Morning top 5: Man dies in serious Kerry road crash; AG slams Judicial Appointments bill; 'Hero' policeman dies following France attack

A man has died and another has been injured in a road crash in County Kerry.

The crash happened at around 3:20am on the Tralee to Fenit road.

Two men, aged in their twenties, were seriously injured.

One of them was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The second was removed to University Hospital Kerry where his condition is understood to be serious.

***

A policeman who took the place of a hostage and was shot during a terror attack in France yesterday has died.

Arnaud Beltrame was left fighting for his life after being shot by Moroccan-born Redouane Lakdim.

The 45-year-old voluntarily swapped himself with a female hostage and secretly left his phone on so his colleagues could hear what was going on inside.

Lakdim was shot dead after counter-terrorism officers stormed the building.

***

The Attorney General has sharply criticised Shane Ross’s new judicial appointments bill.

At a speech in Dublin yesterday evening, Seamus Woulfe described the legislation as a 'dog’s dinner'.

He said many of the amendments made by the opposition were "contradictory, inconsistent and unconstitutional."

He said an amendment “abolishing” the Attorney General from the appointment process was “absolutely crazy.”

***

A 30-year-old man remains in custody this morning after a major drugs seizure in Dublin.

Gardaí discovered the cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over €1.4 million during searches in the Tallaght and Clondalkin areas.

The searches were carried out after two cars were stopped in the Ronanstown area at around 7:30pm on Thursday.

Two men were arrested. A 26-year-old man has already appeared before courts charged in connection with the investigation while the other remains in custody.

***

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will today tell his party’s annual conference to prepare for a general election within a year.

The second day of the party’s Annual Convention kicks off today.

The party's focus will be on preparing for the elections, which it believes will happen in the next year.

Councillor Ciaran Cuffe's European election campaign in Dublin will also start today.

Deputy Ryan says the party aims to triple the number of councillors, TDs and European representatives within its ranks.