Morning top 5: Man dies following Tipperary crash; White House "concerned" over falling stock markets; Snow-ice warning in effect

A man has died following a crash on the M8 near Cahir in County Tipperary.

Gardaí said the man, aged in his late 70s suffered fatal injuries following a head on collision with another vehicle.

It is believed the people in the second vehicle escaped serious injury.

The southbound side of the road remains closed this morning as Gardaí carry out a forensic examination of the crash site and diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Cahir are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 052 7445630.

***

The White House says it is "concerned" after one of the largest-ever falls on US stock markets.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped by 1,175 points yesterday - more than the previous record fall during the financial crash in 2008.

It is thought investors have been worried by wage growth, meaning people will spend more and push inflation higher leading to a potential rise in American interest rates.

***

Research has found that large numbers of young school children are putting themselves at risk online through regular contact with strangers.

A survey found over a third of 8 to 13-year-olds rarely or never talk to their parents about online safety.

Of this group over 34% are in regular contact with a stranger online.

The figures were published by the organisation CyberSafeIreland to mark 'Safer Internet Day.'

***

Many parts of the country are waking up to snow and ice this morning.

A status yellow warning from Met Éireann is in place for the whole country, with accumulations of up to 3cm in some areas.

Snow showers are expected to be heaviest in western and northern parts.

Road users are being advised to take extra care.

***

The Peter McVerry Trust has announced plans to double the number of homeless people being offered their own homes under its 'Housing First' project.

The scheme offers people at risk of rough sleeping a home rather than a hostel.

The expansion will bring to 60 the number of people who are benefiting from the scheme - which will also expand to Kildare and Limerick.

The homeless charity’s CEO Pat Doyle told Newstalk that the housing first model has been proven to work internationally.