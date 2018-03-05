Morning top 5: Major search to begin at Cork site; Shape of Water wins best picture Oscar; Man charged over Garda murder

Gardaí will begin searching a site in East Cork today as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Tina Satchwell.

The 45-year-old has been missing from her home in Youghal since the 20th of March last year.

She was last seen by her husband Richard before he left to do some shopping in Dungarvan.

Gardaí sealed off a wooded area close to Castlemartyr last Friday and are due to begin a search this morning – It is expected to take up to two weeks.

***

Motorists are being warned to avoid the M7/N7 at rush hour this morning.

Rolling road closures will be conducted in both directions as snow clearing continues.

Gardaí are urging drivers to slow down - particularly between junctions 9 and 10.

Meanwhile, most public transport will return to normal today.

Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann and the Luas are all running with a few interruptions – Iarnród Éireann expects to be fully operational with the exception of two regional lines.

***

The Shape of Water has won the Oscar for best picture.

At the ceremony in Hollywood overnight, the fantasy drama also landed director Guillermo del Toro the best director gong.

There was disappointment for Saoirse Ronan who lost out on the best actress prize - that went to Frances Mc Dormand for Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Gary Oldman won his first ever Oscar for his role as Winston Churchill in Darkest hour.

***

A man has been charged with the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe five years ago.

27-year-old Aaron Brady from New Road, Crossmaglen, in County Armagh, appeared before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court last night.

The court heard Mr Brady denied ‘any involvement in the murder.'

Judge John Coughlan remanded him in custody to Cloverhill District Court to appear again on the 9th March, and granted legal aid.

***

An anti-establishment party that was set up less than ten years ago is set to become the biggest political party in Italy.

Exit polls suggest the Five Star Movement will be the big winner in what was a volatile campaign – however the party has pledged not to enter a coalition.

The pledge opens the door for a three-party centre-right coalition to enter Government.

The coalition is made up of former premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, the far-right League party and the radical Brothers of Italy.