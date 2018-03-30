Morning top 5: Juror's online comments on Belfast trial; MyFitnessPal hack; and pubs open on Good Friday

Police in the North are investigating online comments by one of the jurors in the Belfast rape trial.

The comments on Broadsheet.ie on Wednesday afternoon came seven hours after Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding, Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison were cleared of all charges.

The comments refer to the acquittals, explaining the reasons the jury had come to its unanimous verdict.

****

Russia has announced 60 US diplomats will be kicked out of the country, as the row over the Salisbury spy poisoning intensifies.

The US State Department says the expulsions are not justified.

While the United Nations has warned of a potential return to Cold War-like tensions between the two countries.

****

Hackers have stolen personal information from around 150 million users of the MyFitnessPal mobile app and website.

Under Armour, which owns the weight-loss service, says the data breach involves account names, email addresses and scrambled passwords.

It is the largest hack this year and one of the top five to date.

****

The president of Dublin City University (DCU) has called on the Government to regulate private student accommodation.

It comes after the Shanowen Square complex announced plans to increase their prices by 27% next year.

Students will be asked to pay more than €8,600 for eight and a half months in the purpose build accommodation.

****

Pubs will open on Good Friday for the first time in 91 years today.

The ban on alcohol being sold was lifted earlier this year.

The Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) says the pub sector has lost out on €40m because of the restriction.