Morning top 5: Irish boy dies in Tenerife; house prices rise; and An Post musical service

A man has been questioned in Tenerife overnight after a 10-year-old Irish boy died following a suspected hit and run.

A car believed to have been involved in the incident is undergoing detailed examination.

He was stabilised locally before being transferred to hospital in the capital, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, where he died late on Friday.

****

House prices have increased across the country.

The latest Daft.ie House Price Report shows they rose by 2.5% nationally during the first three months of the year.

While in Dublin prices went up by 2.3% in the first quarter of 2018.

****

Those who died in the 1916 Easter Rising will be remembered by the State today.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will attend the commemoration outside the GPO in Dublin.

The ceremony gets underway at midday, with a reading of the Proclamation of Independence.

****

Detectives are investigating possible links between the Kinahan cartel and a massive drugs haul at Dublin Port on Saturday.

A 55-year-old Eastern European man is being questioned after cocaine, heroin and ketamine worth €2.5m was seized after gardaí and customs stopped a truck leaving Dublin for Limerick.

In separate operations, gardaí seized guns in Clondalkin in Dublin on Friday - and cannabis worth €1.5m was seized in Carlow.

****

Ireland's postmen and women are hitting a high note with a new musical mail service.

From today, you can have letters, cards or parcels delivered with a song performed live on the doorstep.

You can choose your song from the An Post website and print off a code to attach to your mail to ensure your musical delivery.