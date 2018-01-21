Morning top 5: Investigation underway after man shot dead in Dublin; poll shows dip in support for Fine Gael

The search is continuing this morning for the gunman behind the latest fatal shooting in Dublin.

A 27-year-old man was shot dead as he sat in a car at the Bridgeview halting site in Ronanstown yesterday afternoon.

It is believed to be the latest killing linked to the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud.

***

An Afghan official is being quoted as saying at least five people have been killed after gunmen attacked a luxury hotel in the capital.

At least four men are understood to have targeted the building in Kabul.

They took some guests hostage and exchanged gunfire with security personnel.

The Interior Ministry says special forces killed two of the attackers.

***

Fine Gael takes a slight dip in support in the latest opinion poll out today.

The first Sunday Times / Behaviour & Attitudes poll for 2018 shows support for the party is down two points to 32%.

There is no change for Fianna Fáil on 26%.

Sinn Fein and Labour are both up a point to 18% and 6% respectively, while other parties remain largely unchanged.

***

The family of a young Irish man missing in Austria has turned to social media for help.

A picture of Ross Hanlon from Athboy in County Meath is being circulated on Facebook, with an appeal for anyone with information to get in touch with either the Irish or Austrian authorities.

The 21-year-old was last seen in Vienna in the early hours of Friday morning.

***

A public wake is being held for Cranberries star Dolores O'Riordan in Limerick this afternoon.

Large crowds of mourners are expected to gather to pay their last respects, as the body of the 46-year-old mother of three lies in repose at St Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue, in Limerick between 12.30pm and 4pm.

The singer was found dead in a London hotel room on Monday, and thousands have signed a book of condolence which opened at Limerick City Hall.