Morning top 5: Government to launch €115bn 'Ireland 2040' plan; Gardaí investigating after body found; Florida shooter 'sad' and 'remorseful'

The government is to launch its €115bn 'Ireland 2040' plan later.

The document will outline how Ireland should develop over the next 20 years and where best to direct major capital spending.

It will be launched in Sligo after a special cabinet meeting.

There has been some criticism of the plan in its draft form – but Communications Minister Denis Naughten has insisted it will be good for rural Ireland.

***

Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry after a woman’s body was found in South Dublin.

38-year-old year old Joanne Lee was found in the wardrobe of a house in Ranelagh.

She had been reported missing earlier this week.

A man is being treated in hospital after jumping from a window at the scene.

The deceased woman’s uncle, John Curry, has said the family is devastated.

***

The lawyer for the teenager accused of carrying out a mass shooting at a school in Florida has insisted he is "sad" and "remorseful."

Nikolas Cruz has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

The 19 year-old is a member of a white nationalist group and authorities had been warned about him.

US President Donald Trump has said making schools safer will be his top priority - but he refused to address the issue of America's gun laws.

***

A new database is being developed to keep track of paid online ads targeting voters during the abortion referendum campaign.

The Transparent Referendum Initiative will aim to make people aware of any misinformation or foreign influence.

It won't take a side during the campaign - but will monitor where the information we're seeing comes from.

Liz Carolan is involved in the project - and says the idea came from a discussion with colleagues about Russian influence in the US election:

***

The stars of Irish film and television turned out for the 2018 IFTA Film and Drama Awards in Dublin last night.

In the film category, Oscar-nominated Saoirse Ronan won the Actress in a Leading Role award for Ladybird - with John Connors picking up the Actor gong for Cardboard Gangsters.

On the drama side, Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy and Outlander's Caitriona Balfe were the big winners.

Gabriel Byrne was presented with a Lifetime Achievement award for his work in the industry.