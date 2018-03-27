Morning top 5: Government to decide whether to expel Russian diplomats; Cabinet to discuss proposed abortion laws

The Government will decide this morning whether or not to expel Russian diplomats following the Salisbury spy poisoning.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was presented with a list of options last night after a review of Russian activity here.

He will brief his Cabinet colleagues on the issue this morning.

21 countries around the world have announced they are expelling Russian diplomats, after British officials accused Russia of being responsible for the nerve agent attack earlier this month.

***

The Tánaiste wants proposed new abortion legislation to include a two-thirds majority lock to prevent it being easily changed in the future.

It would mean any alterations to abortion laws in the future would need the support of two-thirds of the Dáil and Seanad.

Cabinet ministers this morning are discussing the general scheme for what abortion laws they would aim to bring in if the Eighth Amendment is repealed.

***

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says there is no hiding place abroad for those involved in gangland crime.

He says criminals who flee the country will be brought to justice with the same speed as those at home.

Minister Flanagan says international cooperation is key, and highlighted the importance of European arrest warrants.

***

The White House has denied a porn star's claims she had an affair with Donald Trump.

Stormy Daniels gave a TV interview on Sunday night in which she said she had slept with the business tycoon in 2006, and claimed that she'd been threatened by an unidentified man to keep quiet about the alleged affair.

The president's spokesman Raj Shah says none of her allegations are true, suggesting: "The President strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims, and the only person who has been inconsistent is the one making the claims."

***

Only 30% of adults with a physical disability are active in the Irish labour force.

Adults with physical disabilities are also over six times more likely to experience consistent poverty in their lifetime.

They are some of the points up for discussion this morning at a conference in Croke Park in Dublin on diversity in the workplace.