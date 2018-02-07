Morning top 5: Government opposing Broadband plan review; Supreme Court to rule on pro-life application; Bowie's in space

The government is rejecting a call for an independent review of the National Broadband Plan.

Fianna Fáil has tabled a Dáil motion calling for an independent review of the project, which has been left with just one bidder.

Communications Minister Denis Naughten has claimed a review would delay the process by another six months and "plunge the whole project into uncertainty."

Fianna Fáil communications spokesperson Timmy Dooley has warned that although his party withdrew a previous motion on the matter, that will not happen a second time.

***

A Supreme Court ruling is expected later on an application by the Pro Life Campaign to make submissions as part of an appeal concerning the constitutional rights of the unborn child.

The group claims it has specific legal expertise that could assist the court's deliberations.

The State is opposing the application.

The application relates to an appeal of a High Court ruling that the unborn child has rights under the constitution in addition to those set out in the 8th Amendment.

***

The world's most powerful rocket was blasted into space last night.

The SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, powered by 27 engines, took off from the Kennedy Centre in Florida and will continue past Mars.

A Tesla sports car, manned by a figure nicknamed Starman, is attached to it and could spend millions of years in orbit.

The space company managed to successfully return two of the spacecraft’s booster rockets to Earth so that they can be reused for future missions.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed to reporters overnight that the powerful centre core rocket was lost as it attempted to land.

***

The Children's Minister has announced plans to change the way child abuse victims are interviewed about their experience.

Currently, victims are forced to re-tell their ordeal repeatedly to various agencies.

Katherine Zappone says we should learn from other jurisdictions where often only one interview is conducted.

Chief Executive of the ISPCC Grainia Long says it's a welcome initiative:

***

The border will be on the agenda of special meeting of the British Cabinet's Brexit committee later.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May will chair the meeting.

It comes amid reports the European Union will look to suspend Britain's access to the single market during any transition period.

The measure would be considered if Britain breached the terms of a transition deal.