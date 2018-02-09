Morning top 5: Gardaí issue new appeal over Dublin murder; Prosecution to lay out case against former Anglo boss; Winter Olympics to get underway

Gardaí have issued a new appeal for witnesses as part of the investigation into the murder of Jason Molyneux in Dublin.

The 27-year-old was gunned down in the north inner city on Wednesday last week - in a feud-related killing.

Gardaí last night issued photos of a white Renault Kangoo van with a 10 D registration they believe may have been used by Jason Molyneux's killers.

They are appealing to anyone who saw the vehicle near James Larkin House on the night of the murder to come forward.

***

The Supreme Court will formally declare today that the ban preventing asylum seekers from working is unconstitutional.

The court said the declaration would be made today - no matter what progress the State had made in addressing their findings.

Campaigners say the interim measures drawn up by the government are a "wasted opportunity."

The Immigrant Council of Ireland is concerned about restrictions on the type of work asylum seekers can do and the potential requirement for costly work permits.

***

It has emerged that far more people than previously thought may have become ill due to chlorine contamination in south County Meath.

Irish Water withdrew a 'Do not Use' notice yesterday afternoon.

At a public meeting in Kilcloon last night, residents demanded to know how much of the chemical got into their supply.

Some of those with stomach upsets said they did not realise it was the water that was making them sick.

Local woman Grainne Murtagh said it was “very apparent that there are a lot of people who are sick at the moment in our community.

***

The prosecution is to lay out its case today in the trial of former Anglo Irish Bank boss David Drumm.

He is accused of conspiring to defraud depositors and investors at Anglo by dishonestly creating the impression that deposits in 2008 were €7.2bn larger than they were.

The 51-year-old, with an address in Skerries, Dublin denies the charges.

The trial began last month but has been held up by legal argument until now. It could take up to five months to complete.

***

The Winter Olympics begin in South Korea this morning - against a backdrop of military tensions between the North and the US.

The influential sister of Kim Jong-Un is expected to attend the Games in Pyeongchang.

Yesterday, North Korea held a military parade, featuring two inter-ballistic missiles which they claim could reach the US.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah says their focus is on removing the nuclear threat.