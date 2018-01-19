Morning top 5: Figures show drop in homelessness; Martin facing potential FF backlash; California couple deny torture charge

The latest Government figures show an 8% drop in the number of homeless families in Ireland.

Figures for December show there were 1,408 homeless families - down 122 on the November figures.

The Department of Housing says the total number of homeless adults fell by 16 last month – while homeless children fell by 254.

The Housing Minister has said the figures show good progress is being made in tackling the crisis – however Focus Ireland has warned that the reduction follows a major increase last year.

***

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin may face a backlash from his party after finally revealing his stance on abortion.

He told the Dáil last night he was in favour of repealing the 8th amendment and bringing in abortion without restriction for up to 12 weeks.

That is despite the majority of his party holding pro-life views.

Deputy Martin said the availability of abortion pills online means there has to be a change.

***

The government will publish its plan on how to adapt to the effects of climate change later.

The National Adaptation Framework will look at the possible implications on the country and set out a strategy for dealing with them.

The Environment Minister will also announce that four local authority offices are being set up for a regional approach to managing the risks.

NUI Maynooth Professor in Climate Change John Sweeney has warned we are already seeing the effects of climate change here.

***

A couple have denied the torture, abuse and false imprisonment of their 13 children at a house in California.

David and Louise Turpin were arrested after one of their daughters escaped and called police.

Officers then found some of her siblings chained to their beds and all of them were severely malnourished.

Authorities say they were only allowed one shower a year, and many didn't know what a police officer was.

***

The New Zealand Prime Minister has announced she's pregnant with her first child.

Jacinda Ardern has said her due date is in June - after which she plans to take a six-week break.

The 37-year-old became the youngest Prime Minister in the country in 161 years when she came into office in October.