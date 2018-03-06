Morning top 5: Family members in custody over alleged child sexual exploitation; Storm Emma clean-up; and arrest over Oscar theft

Eleven members of an extended family remain in custody in connection with an investigation into the alleged sexual exploitation of children.

The six women and five men were arrested Monday in Limerick, Tipperary and Kerry as part of a major garda operation.

The children range in age from toddlers up to 12 and are thought to be known to the suspects.

****

The Cabinet will be updated on the Storm Emma clean-up this morning.

It is expected extra funding will be allocated to local councils to deal with the aftermath of the worst weather in decades.

The possibility of compensation will also be raised.

****

Water supply is expected to return to parts of the country this morning, but it could be weeks or months before it is fully restored.

Nighttime restrictions, mainly around Dublin, follow a huge increase in demand over the last week.

Customers are now being asked to conserve supplies where possible.

****

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a shooting in north inner-city Dublin on Monday.

A man in his 20s was shot in the back on Sheriff Street at around 10.30pm.

His injuries are not thought to be life- threatening, and the attack is not believed to be linked to the Kinahan Hutch feud.

****

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing Frances McDormand's Best Actress Oscar.

The Academy Award was said to have been taken at the Governors Ball party after the Hollywood ceremony.

Los Angeles Police Department said Terry Bryant (47) had been arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft.