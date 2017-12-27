Morning top 5: Dublin stabbing; unemployment set to fall; and bargain hunters abound

A 15-year-old - described as likely to commit murder if released - has been denied bail over a stabbing in Dublin.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was discovered on the seafront in Dun Laoghaire last Saturday with serious stab wounds.

The boy appeared in a special sitting of Dublin Children's Court yesterday, where he was denied bail.

****

A post mortem is expected to take place today on the body of a woman found at a flat in Rathmines in Dublin yesterday.

The State Pathologist has been informed and the body has been removed from the scene, which remains sealed off for forensic examination.

The dead woman is believed to have been in her mid-40s - but her identity has not yet been confirmed.

****

Economic growth for 2017 is ahead of expectations.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the economy will have grown by more than 5% throughout the past year.

He says the figures for this year are promising with economic growth "ahead of expectations", and unemployment set to fall next year.

****

Bargain hunters have been battling it out in the first of the post-Christmas sales.

While the attraction of online shopping continues to grow, there are plenty of shoppers looking for deals.

Retail Ireland is reporting a strong performance right across the Christmas season.

****

Winter walkers are being advised to exercise extreme caution when heading for high ground over the next few days.

It follows a double-rescue last night on Ireland's largest mountain, Carrauntoohil.

Three people had to be dug out of deep snow and walked off the mountain in darkness.

Kerry Mountain Rescue says conditions on the mountain at the moment are 'very challenging'.