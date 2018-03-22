Morning top 5: Dublin hotel fire under control; Zuckerberg admits Facebook "made mistakes"; 11% increase in HPV uptake

More than 150 guests of a Dublin Hotel have been safely evacuated after a major fire broke out last night.

A number of fire crews managed to bring the blaze in the upper storeys of the Metro Hotel in Ballymun under control in the early hours of this morning.

The residents were transferred to the Carlton Hotel for the night.

Local councillor Paul McAuliffe was said the incident is a blow for the entire area.

***

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has admitted the social network "made mistakes" over the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The company is currently facing investigations by authorities in Ireland, the EU, UK and US over a reported data breach that impacted more than 50 million individuals.

London-based firm Cambridge Analytica, which was employed by Donald Trump's campaign team, is accused of using the data to predict and influence the US election.

In a post last night, Zuckerberg said he was “serious about doing what it takes to protect our community."

***

The Health Minister Simon Harris says the holding of an abortion referendum by the end of May is 'very much on track.'

It's after the abortion referendum bill passed all stages in the Dáil last night.

The government hopes to have the legislation passed this week in order to ensure a vote can happen in early May.

The legislation now heads to the Seanad, where a debate is scheduled for next week.

***

There has been an 11% increase in the number of girls getting the HPV vaccine.

HSE figures show the uptake level so far this year is 62% - compared to 51% last year.

It follows several years of decline - due to what medical experts say were unfounded fears about side effects.

A new campaign is being launched today to get the figure even higher, to protect girls against cervical cancer.

***

The man suspected of carrying out a series of bombings in Texas left a “confession” as police closed in around him.

23-year-old Mark Conditt is thought to have carried out the bombings - killing two men and injuring several others.

The campaign continued for almost three weeks as hundreds of police and federal agents conducted a massive manhunt for the suspect.

Conditt blew himself up as a police SWAT team approached his vehicle outside Austin on Wednesday.