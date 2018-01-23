Morning top 5: Dolores O'Riordan funeral; Disclosures Tribunal continues; and Irish economic ranking

The funeral of Dolores O'Riordan takes place later today.

The Cranberries singer died last week at the age of 46.

After two days of public mourning, her close family and friends will gather in a small rural church in Ballybricken to say their final goodbyes.

Her funeral mass takes place this morning and she will be laid to rest beside her father Terry at a private family burial.

The former Garda Commissioner is expected back before the Disclosures Tribunal today.

Yesterday Noirin O'Sullivan said there was never any plan to undermine Maurice McCabe, but his evidence to the O'Higgins Commission had to be tested.

As a result, she was faced with an impossible dilemma.

US government facilities will return to normal today after three days of disruption.

It is in the wake of a deal struck on Monday to fund the government on a temporary basis.

Part of the deal includes a promise to discuss immigration, especially so-called dreamers who moved to the country as children but now face deportation.

Ireland has been ranked as the 8th best-performing economy in 2018.

The finding is from the World Economic Forum Inclusive Development Index, which looks at things like poverty and public debt.

The report describes a "favourable business climate" here, but highlights income and wealth inequality.

A new way of learning Irish will be launched later.

DCU's 'Irish 101' makes it easier for people to learn their native language and promises no Peig Saoirs.

It is part of Failte ar Line, an Irish language and culture online lifelong learning platform.