Morning top 5: Death toll from California mudslides rises to 17; man arrested in connection with Limerick murder

Health Minister Simon Harris says he plans to bring a review on bed capacity to government before the end of the month.

He also plans to outline a date for GP talks in the next fortnight.

It comes amidst the overcrowding situation in Emergency Departments and the growing flu problem.

***

Gardaí in Limerick are questioning a man in connection with the murder of Martin Clancy.

Mr Clancy (45) was found stabbed to death at his flat on Little O'Curry in Limerick city on Sunday.

A man in his mid 20s was arrested last night in Cork city.

***

Armed robbers have raided the Ritz Hotel in Paris and stolen jewellery thought to be worth more than €5 million.

They had axes and smashed the windows of the world-famous hotel.

Three suspects have been arrested and two others are on the run.

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire yesterday evening.

***

Rescue crews in Southern California are digging through waist-deep mud to try to find 13 people still missing after mudslides.

At least 17 people are now known to have died.

More than 500 firefighters are involved in the search - but conditions are perilous, with "multiple reports of rescuers falling through manholes covered with mud".

***

The trial of a man accused of murder at the former Regency Hotel in Dublin is due to start later today.

David Byrne, who was in his 30s and from Crumlin, was shot dead on February 5th 2016 during a boxing weigh-in.

25-year-old Patrick Hutch Junior of Champions Avenue in Dublin 1 is scheduled to go on trial this afternoon accused of his murder.