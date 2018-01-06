Morning top 5: Controversial Housing Agency chair re-appointed; Symposium to consider Gender pay gap; Trump labels author a 'total loser'

SIPTU's highlighting the impact Emergency Department overcrowding is having on the ambulance service.

The Union says a number of ambulances in the South West of the country had to wait with patients outside ED's.

It comes in the week the INMO say a record 2,400 people were on hospital trolleys across the country.

SIPTU health division organiser Paul Bell said a whole range of issues need to be addressed to deal with the crisis.

***

The head of a leading homeless charity has criticised the Government's decision to re-appoint the chair of the Housing Agency.

The Minister for Housing re-appointed Conor Skehan to his position despite controversial remarks he made earlier this week, in which he claimed some people in emergency accommodation could be 'gaming the system' to get housing.

He also called for performance targets for charities working in the sector.

Inner City Helping Homeless CEO Anthony Flynn has labelled the re-appointment a “very foolish” move by the Department of Housing.

***

The government is to hold a symposium next week to discuss closing the gender pay gap.

Policymakers, business representatives, trades unions and academics will meet on Wednesday to discuss how best to bring about pay equality.

The Justice Minister will announce some of the recommendations made by the public during a consultation period held over the last few months.

The gender pay gap in Ireland is almost 14 per cent, lower than the EU average - but the government says it is still too high.

***

The US Secretary of State has said he has never questioned the mental health of President Donald Trump.

Rex Tillerson's comments come after the author of a new book about the Trump administration claimed "100 per cent of the people around him" question his fitness for office.

Mr Trump has described the claims by Michael Wolff as "phony" and "full of lies" and labelled the author a ‘total loser.’

Fire & Fury has gone on sale early, despite the President's attempts to block its publication.

***

2018 will mark the 100-year anniversary of women getting the right to vote in Ireland.

Women across the country are celebrating Nollaig na mBan today, while also discussing what more needs to be done to advance equality.

Orla O'Connor, Director of the National Women's Council of Ireland, wants to see the introduction of gender quotas for local elections and company boards.

The government will hold a symposium on Wednesday to discuss how the gender pay gap can be eliminated here.