Morning top 5: Cabinet meets over 8th amendment; Donald Tusk in Dublin; and International Women's Day

The Cabinet meets this morning to sign off on the bill to hold a referendum on the 8th amendment.

It will also get legal advice from the Attorney-General on Wednesday's Supreme Court ruling on the rights of the unborn.

Ministers will be asked to sign off on the Referendum Bill, which outlines what question will be asked to people in a vote.

The president of the European Council Donald Tusk is in Dublin for talks with the Government on Brexit.

His visit comes ahead of a European Council meeting in two weeks time that will finalise the Withdrawal Agreement.

The draft document contains a so-called 'back stop' guaranteeing no hard border on the island of Ireland.

Disability groups are warning the government that ratifying the UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities needs to be backed up with action.

The Dáil approved the ratification on Wednesday night, 11 years after it was first signed by Ireland.

The treaty is designed to ensure people with disabilities have equal rights in all areas of life.

The trial of a Danish inventor who is accused of murdering a Swedish journalist is due to begin today.

According to prosecutors, Peter Madsen allegedly tied up and tortured Kim Wall before killing her in a home made submarine.

He has admitted dismembering parts of her body but denies murdering or sexually assaulting her.

All-female crews are operating a series of flights today, urging more women and girls to consider a career in aviation.

It is claimed only 3% of the global pilot workforce are female.

A number of international airlines are getting involved as they mark International Women's Day.